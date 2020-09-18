ACL2020: Persepolis move top of Group C

TEHRAN – Iran’s Persepolis repeated their 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun on Matchday Four of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group C on Friday.

With just three minutes gone into the second half, Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan handed Persepolis the lead from the penalty spot at the Education City Stadium.

Earlier on Friday, Emirati Sharjah defeated Al Duhail of Qatar 4-2

The win sent Persepolis top of Group C with seven points. Al Taawoun and Duhail are second and third with six points, respectively. Sharjah have four points.

“We are satisfied with our performance against Al Taawoun. We could have scored more goals,” Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi said.

“We are happy to win three points but take nothing for granted. Persepolis still have two matches ahead,” he added.

With just three points separating first from fourth, the last two matchdays will see fierce competition in Group C.