Sacred Defense Cinema Town holds potential to boost Rey’s tourism

TEHRAN – The Sacred Defense Cinema Town near the ancient city of Rey holds the potential to boost war tourism in the region, Rey’s cultural heritage department director Amir Mosayeb Rahimzadeh said on Sunday.

The tourism capacities of the 1980-88 Iran–Iraq war, known as the Sacred Defense, have been neglected in this city while it was a center for sending the volunteer forces to the fronts during the war, the official added.

He also noted that an online meeting will be discussing the role of the cinema town in developing war tourism in Rey today.

Measuring 550 hectares in area, the Sacred Defense Cinema Town was established in 1994. It is a unique location for making films and series on the subject of war. Over a thousand movies, series, and short films have been made in it so far.

Rey was one of the capital cities of the Parthian empire (3rd century BC–3rd century CE) and it was captured by the Muslim Arabs in 641 CE. During the reign of the Muslim caliph al-Mahdi in the 8th century, the city grew in importance until it was rivaled in western Asia only by Damascus and Baghdad.

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, setting the stage for eight years of war. With support from certain Arab and Western countries, Saddam Hussein ordered an attack on Iran nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution.



The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Iraq as the initiator of the conflict.

In Iran, Sacred Defense Week is commemorated every year from September 21st.

ABU/MG