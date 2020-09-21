Films, art shows observing war anniversary at Sacred Defense Museum 

TEHRAN – The Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran is organizing a variety of programs to observe the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

The program began with honoring one million war veterans across the country during an online ceremony, which was attended by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The museum will be hosting an exhibition, which will showcase documents on the roles various organizations had in the development of Iran’s strategies in the war, the Managing Director of the museum, Ali-Asghar Jafari, said in a press conference on Monday.

The exhibition, which will open on Wednesday, will be organized in collaboration with the relevant organizations.

Over 40 short films, documentaries as well as radio and TV programs are under production with the collaboration of the museum and will be aired on different IRIB channels.

A 100-episode documentary named “Criterion” and a 150-episode series entitled “Children of Ruhollah” are among the documentaries under production by the museum, which will be broadcast on television during the year.

The museum also plans to produce 40 short films in collaboration with the IRIB Ofoq channel.

The museum is also playing host to an exhibition of war photos organized by the Resistance International Film Festival.

The 40th anniversary of the war will also be observed by performing nine plays, which will be staged for eight days in the courtyard of the museum.

“War and One Thousand Years of Solitude” written by Masud Mehrbi will be performed on the opening day on Tuesday. The play will be directed by Parvaneh Alizameni.

Four performances a day have been arranged for each play, the first of which will be at 10:30 am.

Mohammad-Hadi Atai will direct “In Color of Jujube” the next day. He is also the writer of the play.

“Fulfilment of the Promise” by Ahmad Samimi, “The Soldier” by Pejman Shahverdi, “The Lost” by Abuzar Chehel-Amirani, “Sales of Love” by Shahab Raheleh, “The Bride” by Masud Ebrahimi, “Frequency” by Meisam Sarabadani and “The Booth” by Ali and Ebrahim Rahimi will also be staged.

The theatrical performance program has been developed in collaboration with the General Office for Dramatic Arts.

Photo: People visit the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran in an undated photo. (Tasnim/Vahid Ahmadi)

