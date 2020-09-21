Iran honors over one million war veterans
September 21, 2020 - 18:7
TEHRAN — Iran on Monday held a ceremony to honor more than one million war veterans during the eight years of the Sacred Defense.
The ceremony kicked off at a Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran. It was attended by Leader of the Islamic Revolution via videoconference.
It marked the 40th anniversary of the war that the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched against Iran on September 22, 1980. The war lasted for eight years.
