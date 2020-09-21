German diplomat visits National Museum of Iran, discusses ways to expand ties

Tehran - Stephan Reitze, the first secretary and head of the cultural section at the German Embassy in Tehran, toured the National Museum of Iran on Sunday, discussing ways with the museum’s director Jebrael Nokandeh to deepen bilateral ties.

Reitze attached importance to the roles museums can play in bringing the nations closer. He also appreciated efforts made by the National Museum of Iran, as a major cultural entity, for fulfilling its duties, the National Museum of Iran announced in a press release.

The German diplomat also announced readiness to boost cooperation in scientific arenas of museology and archaeology.

The National Museum of Iran embraces priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

