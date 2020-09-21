Iran’s Sepahan out of 2020 AFC Champions League

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team from Iran were held to a goalless draw by Al Ain of the UAE and failed to qualify for the Round of 16 of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Sepahan finished the campaign with four points out of six matches.

In the match held at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Sepahan failed to repeat their 4-0 win over Al Ain in February.

Al Sadd of Qatar and Saudis Al Nassr shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Al Sadd of Qatar booked their places in the knockout stage with 11 and 9 points while Sepahan and Al Ain bagged four and two points, respectively.

Matchday Six will see Al Sadd face Sepahan while Al Nassr will face Al Ain.