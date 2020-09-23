“That Night’s Train” to compete in Dutch Cinekid film festival

TEHRAN – “That Night’s Train” by Iranian director Hamidreza Qotbi will be competing in the Cinekid Festival, the largest international film, television and new media event for children in the Netherlands, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation has announced.

The film will be screened in the Screening Club section of the festival, which will go online in Amsterdam from October 7 to 16.

“That Night’s Train” is about a writer who also works as a teacher. She narrates the story of an orphan girl to her students. Each student continues the story with her own imagination and this gives the teacher material for her new story.

The film was crowned best at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019.

“This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli is also an entry to the International Animated Short Competition category of the festival.

The animated movie is a production from Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

We are always so afraid of the other side, even though we are all the same. When a war rips their world apart, a little girl and little boy from two sides come together to heal it with their magical crayon. But we all know that’s just fantasy. Real wars are not so easy to stop; the damage is not so easy to fix.

Photo: A scene from “That Night’s Train” by Iranian director Hamidreza Qotbi.

