Iranian films to compete in Warsaw festival

TEHRAN – Four movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in various sections of the 12th Warsaw Film Festival, which will take place in the Polish capital from October 9 to 18.

“The Black Cat” Karim Mohammad-Amini will have its world premiere in the official competition of the event.

The film is about underground rap music in Iran and the Iranian new generation whose hopes and dreams have been changed due to the prevalence of the internet and social networks.

The film’s star, Bahram Radan, who is also the producer of the film, will attend the festival to promote the movie.

Directed by Masud Bakhshi, “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness”, a co-production of Iran, Germany, France, Lebanon and Luxemburg, will also be screened in this category.

The film is about Maryam, a young woman who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband, Nasser. Iranian law allows for the victim’s family to forgive her and spare her life, so Maryam’s fate will be decided by Nasser’s daughter, Mona, on the country’s most popular televised reality show.

In front of millions of viewers during Yalda, the winter solstice celebration, Maryam and Mona discover that forgiveness can be difficult as they relive the past.

The film won a special mention for best screenplay at the 24th Sofia International Film Festival in Bulgaria in July.

The animated short “The White Whale” by Amir-Hossein Mehran has also been selected to be screened in the festival.

The animation tells the story of a man who has lost his close friends in an air attack during the war a long time ago. After 30 years, he is looking for their remains in a big river while a White Whale is the only sign he has.

“Witness” directed by Ali Asgari will be screened in the short competition.

The co-production between Iran and France is about a mother who goes to a shopping mall and leaves her young daughter waiting in her car. Helping an elderly woman, she sets a chain of events in motion.

Photo: “The White Whale” by Amir-Hossein Mehran.

MMS/YAW

