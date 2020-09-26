IME’s monthly worth of trade rises 44%

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) has risen 44 percent during the past Iranian calendar month (August 22-September 21) from its previous month, IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department reported.

As reported, 3.152 million tons of products worth $303 trillion rials (about $7.214 billion) were traded at the IME in the past month, showing a 17-percent growth in terms of weight on a monthly basis.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA