Iranian students improve status at International Mathematical Olympiad

TEHRAN – The team of Iranian students won six colorful medals at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2020), putting the country at 18th place with five steps rise compared to the past year.

Held on September 21-22, IMO 2020 was hosted by Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The six-member student team, which participated in the 2020 World Mathematical Olympiad, climbed five steps compared to last year, winning one gold medal, three silver, and two bronze medals, taking 18th place among 110 countries.

Alireza Haghi was the gold medal winner, while Kian Shamsaei, Mohammad Moshtaghifar, and Ali Mirzaei Anari grabbed the silver medals.

Seyed Reza Hosseini Dolatabadi and Matin Yadalahi won a bronze medal each.

In 2019, Iranian students earned six medals at the 60th IMO held in the United Kingdom on July 11-22.

IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents. The IMO Board ensures that the competition takes place each year and that each host country observes the regulations and traditions of the IMO.

FB/MG