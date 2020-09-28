Over 3,800 inmates of unintentional crimes released

TEHRAN – Some 3,809 inmates of involuntary crimes have been freed over the first six months of this year (March 21-September 22), according to the report published by the Blood Money Organization.

Some 3,684 male prisoners and 125 female prisoners were released with the support of the benefactors.

Based on the report, 96 percent of released prisoners were convicts or financial crimes.

Also, Hay’ats, religious bases which hold mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein (AS) during the month of Muharram, have released some 330 inmates of involuntary crimes since the beginning of the month (August 29 this year).

As an annual tradition, benefactors come together in a ceremony to raise funds for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes concurrent with the holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 27 this year.

This year, heads of the three branches of the government and the private sector have donated 6.5 billion rials (nearly $150,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to release prisoners who had committed involuntary crimes.

President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi made a total of 3.9 billion rials (around $92,000) in contributions to free prisoners of unintentional crimes.

Moreover, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, representing the private sector, and also Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, participated in the event by donating 2.6 billion rials (about $62,000).

According to the Blood Money Organization’s report, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has donated 4.5 billion rials (about $110,000) this year, and more than 25 billion rials (about $600,000) over the past ten years, helping release over 700 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country.

Last year, some 8,599 inmates of unintentional crimes were released from prison with the help of charities.

FB/MG