Iran Photographers House hosts “Children of Ruhollah”

TEHRAN – An exhibition named “Children of Ruhollah” displaying a collection of photos of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war opened on Sunday at the Iran Photographers House, which is affiliated with the Art Bureau.

Art Bureau director Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman, Revayat Cultural Foundation director Mohammad Yashar Naderi and several other cultural figures attended the opening ceremony of the showcase.

The collection contains 59 photos by 24 photographers, including Javad Shamaqdari, Amir-Ali Javadian, Mohammad-Hossein Heidari, Mohammad Noruzi, Khalil Sadeqi, Ali Fereiduni and Reza Mohammadi.

The photos have been selected from the archives of the Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Photographers.

Iranian Photographers Center director Ehsan Baqeri is the curator of the exhibition, which has been organized to mark the 40th anniversary of the war that is known as the Sacred Defense.

A book entitled “Children of Ruhollah”, which carries all the works of the collection, was also unveiled at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Ruhollah refers to the first name of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Photo: “Children of Ruhollah” organizers unveil a book of the same title during the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition at the Iran Photographers House on September 27, 2020.

