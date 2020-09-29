Motorcycle rally to commemorate National Tourism Week

TEHRAN – Thirty Iranian motorcyclists will take part in a rally today to commemorate National Tourism Week.

Organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the two-day rally will be held between Tehran and the northern village of Namak Abrud, Mazandaran province.

The rally also aims at promoting responsible tourism for safe traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as creating more excitement and fun in the society.

Strict health protocols and social distancing will be observed during the event.

Earlier this month, the tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan announced that responsible tourism is a workable solution for holidaymakers to get assured of safe traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Definitely, people’s health is our top priority and we are in full coordination with the Ministry of Health, which is now at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and we should be treated in such a way that the disease does not spread [more].”

The health ministry also approved the tourism ministry’s proposed plan on responsible tourism and emphasized that the trips should be done under the supervision of the two ministries.

National Tourism Week, which begins on World Tourism Day on September 27 every year, aims at promoting and developing Iran’s tourism capacities.

