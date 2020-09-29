Eve Rodsky’s “Fair Play” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American organizational management specialist Eve Rodsky’s book “Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do” has been published in Tehran.

Artimis Masudi is the translator of the book published by the Amut publishing house.

It is a revolutionary, real-world solution to the problem of unpaid, invisible work that women have shouldered for too long.

Tired of being the “shefault” parent responsible for all aspects of her busy household, Rodsky counted up all the unpaid, invisible work she was doing for her family – and then sent that list to her husband, asking for things to change. His response was… underwhelming. Rodsky realized that simply identifying the issue of unequal labor on the home front wasn’t enough: She needed a solution to this universal problem. Her sanity, identity, career, and marriage depended on it.

The result is “Fair Play”: a time – and anxiety-saving system that offers couples a completely new way to divvy up domestic responsibilities. Rodsky interviewed more than five hundred men and women from all walks of life to figure out what the invisible work in a family actually entails and how to get it all done efficiently. With four easy-to-follow rules, 100 household tasks, and a figurative card game you play with your partner, “Fair Play” helps you prioritize what’s important to your family and who should take the lead on every chore from laundry to homework to dinner.

“Winning” this game means rebalancing your home life, reigniting your relationship with your significant other, and reclaiming your Unicorn Space – as in, the time to develop the skills and passions that keep you interested and interesting.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Eve Rodsky’s book “Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do”.

