Expansion of energy co-op discussed between Iran, Belarus

TEHRAN- Iran and Belarus discussed the ways for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy in a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari and Energy Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich in Minsk on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Iranian ambassador elaborated on the capacities for boosting Iran-Belarus energy cooperation and emphasized the need for implementing the agreements made between the two sides in the field of energy in the 14th meeting of Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee, IRNA reported.

The energy minister of Belarus, for his part, pointed to the history of cooperation between Tehran and Mink in the field of energy as well as the activity of Belarussian Bell Energo Company in Iran and welcomed the expansion of cooperation between the two sides in electricity and gas industries.

The minister also referred to the high capacities of Iranian Company MAPNA, and its noticeable activities in different countries in the world, and said that his country welcomes this company’s implementation of electricity projects in Belarus.

In December 2019, Iran, and Belarus signed an agreement for promoting mutual trade, IRIB reported, quoting the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) as saying.

According to Rohollah Latifi, the agreement was signed by the IRICA Head Mehdi Mirashrafi and the Chairman of Belarus State Customs Committee Yuri Senko on the sidelines of a World Customs Organization (WCO) event in South Korea.

The agreement was signed in line with the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and Eurasia, Latifi said, adding that it is aimed for improving the level of cooperation between the two countries and protect the economic and social interests of both sides.

In the mentioned agreement, several important factors including identifying the two sides’ needs, increasing efficiency, customs control of goods, and vehicles in transit between the two countries, have been emphasized.

Belarus for long has been among Iran’s trade partners and the country played a significant role in reaching the trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The EAEU is comprised of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. It is an international organization created with the aim of encouraging regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.

MA/MA