Book on resistance of women in Khorramshahr published in Lebanon 

TEHRAN – The Al-Maaref Islamic Cultural Association in Lebanon has recently released an Arabic translation of a book on the resistance of women in Khorramshahr during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Entitled “Saji”, the book contains memories of Nasrin Baqerzadeh, the widow of Iranian martyr commander Bahman Baqeri, written by Behnaz Zarrabizadeh.

Somayyeh Yusef is the translator of the book into Arabic.

The southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war and it was liberated on May 24, 1982.

The original version has been published by Sureh-Mehr, an affiliate publisher of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), and was introduced during a ceremony by the IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi in July.

The widow narrates how they spent the very first days of the invasion, but later they were forced to leave the city with the family to Shiraz while the men stayed in Khorramshahr to defend the city.

The Lebanese association also released an Arabic translation of the book “In the Tumult of Silence”, on Iranian martyr Abbas Varamini, the commander of 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division in Tehran.

The book has been written by Javad Kalateh-Arabi.

The original book was published in Iran in winter 2018 and a few months later its second edition came out.

Varamini was an educated individual different from his companions. He was a coordinator in the process of capturing the American Embassy in Tehran.

After the formation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), there was a necessity to recruit experienced experts and forces, and Varamini entered the IRGC and later participated in several operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

He was martyred during an operation on the Panjvein frontline in November 1983.

The book contains four chapters named “Unforgettable District”, “Years of Tension”, “Towards the University of Frontline” and “In the Tumult of Silence”.

The book was selected for Arabic translation in a book fair held in Beirut last year.

Photo: Front cover of the Arabic translation of “Saji” on the resistance of women in Khorramshahr.

