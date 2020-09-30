'Uraman: Fringing the Skies' photo exhibit recalls splendors of rural landscape

TEHRAN – Today, a photo exhibit opens in Tehran, aiming to resonance the audience with the splendors, architecture, ancient rituals, and everyday life in Uraman rural landscape in western Kordestan province, which is a candidate for becoming a World Heritage site in 2021.

Hojatollah Ayoubi, the secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO and a senior assessor of cultural heritage from the UN cultural body, will be attending the opening ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum.

A total of 70 pictures selected from the works of 35 landscape, nature, portrait, and press photographers will be showcased at the exhibit, titled “Uraman: Fringing the Skies”, which will be running through October 7.

The assessor arrived in the Islamic Republic earlier this month to conduct a thorough assessment of the rural landscape in person.

Stretched on a steep slope in Uraman Takht rural district of Sarvabad County, the village is home to dense and step-like rows of houses in a way that the roof of each house forms the yard of the upper one, a feature that adds to its charm and attractiveness.

As the cultural landscape covers 300 villages and in terms of architecture and landscape, it is one of the most beautiful and presentable heritages in the world, the dossier is really important to Iranians, the tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said earlier this month.

Iran submitted the UN body a dossier for the Uraman cultural landscape in 2019.

AFM/MG