Music video featuring poem by Leader marks Intl. Week of the Deaf 

TEHRAN – A music video featuring a poem by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been released on Wednesday to observe the International Week of the Deaf.

The music video named “Invocation of the Deaf” has been produced at the Mava Islamic Revolution Music Center, which is affiliated with the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a major institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema.

Over 50 people with hearing problems have collaborated in this music video directed by Mehran Alavi. Omid Roshanbin is the composer of the project.

The Leader is an old hand in composing poetry. He wrote under the pseudonym “Amin”.

The International Week of the Deaf (IWDeaf) is an initiative of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) and was first launched in 1958 in Rome, Italy.

It is celebrated annually by the global deaf community on the last full week of September to commemorate the same month the first World Congress of the WFD was held.

The International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL), which falls on September 23 every year, is part of the celebration for the IWDeaf.

Photo: A scene from the music video “Invocation of the Deaf” with a poem by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

