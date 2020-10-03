767 idle industrial units revived since late March

TEHRAN- The deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that 767 idle industrial units have been revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the mentioned units has created jobs for 13,577 persons, IRIB reported.

There are 46,000 small and medium-sized industries in the country’s industrial parks for the moment, of which 9,800 units are inactive, the official said and announced that reviving 1,500 idle industrial units has been targeted for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

He said through returning 767 industrial units to the production cycle since the year start, the plan for reviving the small and medium-sized industries in the present year has been materialized by 51 percent.

In terms of job creation, the plan has come true by over 50 percent as well, as creating 27,000 jobs has been targeted for this year, the official added.

Mosaheb further said that reviving 60 idle units, Tehran Province accounted for the highest number of revived units since the year start, followed by Mazandaran Province, where 51 units were revived.

ISIPO Head Mohsen Salehinia has said that providing liquidity is the main issue for many of the country’s production units, so based on the arrangements made, these units can receive part of their needed liquidity through bank facilities.

"Currently, the share of the country's production and industrial units in receiving bank facilities is about 31 percent and it is necessary to allocate a larger share of banking facilities to the country's production and industry," he added.

Given the position of production in the country's economy and employment, and the fact that production units are facing lack of liquidity to supply raw materials and equipment, it is necessary to increase their share of bank facilities up to at least 40 percent, Salehinia stressed.

The ISIPO head further said: "Despite all the limitations, we are currently witnessing an increase in production in some units, for example those active in the field of home appliances; also, according to the plans made and by solving the problems in the way of the production and industrial units, we will realize the motto of “Surge in Production” by the end of this year.”

Strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

To this end, the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) has been named the year of “Surge in Production”, and all governmental bodies as well as the private sector are moving in line with the materialization of this motto.

Regarding its significant role in the realization of the mentioned goal, the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has already defined its main programs for supporting the domestic production in the current year.

The ministry’s seven main axes of the surge in production are going to be pursued under 40 major programs.

In this regard, the development of industrial parks and supporting the units located in these areas is one of the major programs underway by the ministry.

While this program is being seriously pursued, lack of necessary infrastructure in the industrial parks is impeding their development, therefore, the creation of needed infrastructure in the industrial parks has been put on the agenda.

MA/MA