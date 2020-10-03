Hassan Ruholamin, painter of Islamic stories, to hang works at Tehran gallery

TEHRAN – Hassan Ruholamin, an Iranian painter who is mostly known for illustrating stories from the history of Islam, plans to hang his works in an exhibition in Tehran.

The exhibit named “The Images of the Truthful” will open at the Khial Gallery of the Saba Art and Cultural Institute on Monday and will run for two weeks.

Seventeen works by Ruholamin have been selected to be showcased at the exhibition that will be organized in collaboration with the Tehran Municipality.

Among the works is “The Conqueror of Khaybar”, which depicts Imam Ali (AS) removing the door of the enemy’s fort in the Battle of Khaybar, which was fought in the year 628 between Muslims and the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar, located 150 kilometers from Medina in the northwestern part of the Arabian Peninsula in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

Another highlight of the exhibition is “My Friend”, which shows Prophet Abraham (AS) when God took him as a friend, saving him from the fire of the idolaters.

“Seal of the Prophets” referring to Prophet Muhammad (S) in another artwork of the collection.

“King of Kindness” is one his latest paintings unveiled on the 19th of Ramadan, which marks the anniversary of the night in 661 CE upon which Imam Ali (AS) was stabbed in the head with a poisoned sword.

The painting depicts Imam Ali (AS) in an alley in Kufa, Iraq at night, carrying a bag of food for the poor. The painting refers to a story about the Imam who disguised himself as a stranger to help the poor by distributing food for them at night.

Ruholamin, 35, was nominated for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year award in 2018, 2020. However, he failed to win the honor that is presented every year by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization

The exhibition will also hang several huge paintings by Mehdi Shams, Mohammadreza Mohammad-Hossein and Mirza Amu Tehran. The huge paintings, each of which is called a “pardeh”, depict tragic stories about Muslim leaders, especially the Imams of the Shia.

Photo: A poster for painter Hassan Ruholamin’s exhibition “The Images of the Truthful”.

