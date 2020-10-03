Foreign Ministry says regards General Soleimani case ‘a top agenda’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it has put the issue of pursuing the U.S. assassination of top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani as a top agenda.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said considering the unjust remarks made over its pursuit of the assassination, it has provided a number of points to enlighten public opinion over the issue.

“Surprisingly, the allegations made by a few media outlets against the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they question the ministry in cases already described in the same writings as positive achievements of the ministry at the international level,” the statement read, according to Mehr.

A headquarters has been set up at the Foreign Ministry which is tasked with fulfilling domestic and foreign coordination in following up the various aspects of the assassination of General Soleimani at the international level as well as general diplomatic measures, it said.

“In addition to following up the case by a headquarters set up at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is obvious that other institutions of the country have also set up similar headquarters, each of which has been responsible for following up the case separately within the framework of its inherent duties,” the ministry explained.

“The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that this ministry, based on its inherent duties, has always had the issue of General Soleimani's martyrdom on the agenda, and in this regard, it welcomes any constructive criticism and effective interaction with the media and institutions of the country,” it said.

The ministry added that at the same time, it recommends that foreign policy issues should not be the subject to the irrelevant factional issues due to their sensitivity and direct connection with national interests.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes that martyred General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, where U.S. forces were stationed, as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

In June, Tehran said 36 individuals were identified in connection with the Soleimani assassination.

“36 individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the U.S. and other countries, have been identified,” Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr said.

Alqasi-Mehr named Trump as the key individual at the top of the list, saying his pursuit will continue even after his tenure as U.S. president.

MH/PA