“Mina” star Nika Shahbazzadeh crowned best at Festival of Nations

TEHRAN – Nika Shahbazzadeh has won the best actress award for her role in the film “Mina” competing in the Festival of Nations in Austria, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Avazeh Shahnavaz, the film was screened in the short competition of the festival, which took place in the small town of Lenzing from September 24 to 29.

A lineup of fiction, animations and documentaries from 1 to 30 minutes were screened at the festival with open discussions between jury members, filmmakers and the audience right after each film.

“My Planet” by Valery Carnoy from Belgium was selected as best film of the festival.

The jury award was given to “Das Gemalde” by Jan Baca and Horst Hubbauer from Austria, and “The Call” by Kadim Tarasov from Ukraine was named the best comedy.

Photo: Nika Shahbazzadeh acts in a scene from “Mina” directed by Avazeh Shahnavaz.

