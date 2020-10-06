Let’s take a peek into old Tehran

Photo depicts an exterior view of the lavishly-decorated Imam Jomeh House, a historical monument in Tehran, concurrent with the Tehran Week which began on October 3, 2020.

As the name suggests, the house was used as the primary residence of Tehran’s Friday prayer leader. It is comprised of numerous halls and chambers decked out with beautiful plaster moldings. A rectangular pond sandwiched between two columns gives the yard a classic Persian look.

More than 200 cultural programs and virtual seminars are scheduled to be held in the Iranian capital during the week that runs through October 9.

AFM/MG