Rouzbeh Cheshmi signs for Umm Salal

TEHRAN – Qatar Stars League side Umm Salal have completed signing of Iranian defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi.

Cheshmi was part of Iran’s Esteghlal in the 2020 AFC Champions League in Doha and didn’t return to Tehran after his team’s elimination from the campaign.

Cheshmi, who represented Iran nation football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, spent five years as Esteghlal player.

The 27-year-old center back has joined the Qatari club for a reported fee of $900,000.