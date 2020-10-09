Tehran, Islamabad stress need for combating deforestation, drought
October 9, 2020 - 17:16
TEHRAN – Iran and Pakistan underscored the need for boosting cooperation in the field of environment protection.
During a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad-Ali Hosseini, and the Pakistani minister of state for climate change, Zartaj Gul Wazir, discussed ways to launch joint efforts in a bid to combat deforestation and drought, IRNA reported on Friday.
