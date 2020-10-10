2020-21 IPL schedule to be released on Monday

TEHRAN – Iran League Football Organization will release Iran Professional League (IPL) 2020-21 schedule on Monday.

The 20th edition of the IPL will be played with the participation of 16 teams.

Persepolis will be bidding for a fifth successive IPL title in the upcoming season.

The new edition of the IPL, also known as Persian Gulf Premier League, will begin on Oct. 31.

Iran League Football Organization has also announced that Iran’s Super Cup between IPL champions Persepolis and Hazfi Cup winners Tractor will be held on Oct. 26.

Iran’s Azadegan League (First Division) will also kick off on Nov. 2.