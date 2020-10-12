Iran Professional League 2020/21 fixtures released

TEHRAN - The Iran Football League Organization released fixtures for the 2020/2021 Iran Professional League (IPL) season on Monday with defending champions Persepolis will start the campaign with an away match against Saipa.

The Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal will be held on Matchweek 8.

The new edition of the IPL, also known as Persian Gulf Premier League, will begin on Oct. 31.

The Iran League Football Organization has also announced that Iran’s Super Cup between IPL champions Persepolis and Hazfi Cup winners Tractor will be held on Oct. 26.

Iran’s Azadegan League (First Division) will also kick off on Nov. 2.

Matchweek 1

* Gol Gohar Sirjan – Sepahan Isfahan

* Tractor Tabriz – Naft Masjed Soleyman

* Zob Ahan Isfahan – Foolad Khuzestan

* Saipa Tehran – Persepolis

* Shahr Khodro Mashhad – Machine Sazi Tabriz

* Esteghlal – Mes Rafsanjan

* Sanat Naft Abadan – Paykan Tehran

* Aluminium Arak – Nassaji Mazandaran