Discover Damavand cuisine at online food expo

TEHRAN – Arrays of dishes, indigenous to Damavand region of Tehran province, will take the center stage at an online food expo, which is held today on the occasion of World Food Day.

Walnut constitutes the essential ingredient of the traditional cuisine in the chilly Damavand region, according to the organizers.

Persian cuisine is, above all, about balance — of tastes and flavors, textures, and temperatures. And no Persian meal is complete without an abundance of herbs. Every table is usually set with sabzi khordan, a basket of fresh herbs, radishes, and scallions, which are eaten raw and by the handful.

World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year around the world on 16 October in honor of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945.

AFM/MG