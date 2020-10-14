“Communal Luxury” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – American scholar Kristin Ross’s book “Communal Luxury: The Political Imaginary of the Paris Commune” has recently been published in Persian by Markaz Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Rahman Buzari.

Ross’s highly acclaimed work on the thought and culture of the Communard uprising of 1871 resonates with the motivations and actions of contemporary protest, which has found its most powerful expression in the reclamation of public space.

Today’s concerns, internationalism, education, the future of labor, the status of art, and ecological theory and practice, frame and inform her carefully researched restaging of the words and actions of individual Communards.

This original analysis of an event and its centrifugal effects brings to life the workers in Paris who became revolutionaries, the significance they attributed to their struggle, and the elaboration and continuation of their thought in the encounters that transpired between the insurrection’s survivors and supporters like Marx, Kropotkin, and William Morris.

The Paris Commune was a laboratory of political invention, important simply and above all for, as Marx reminds us, its own “working existence”. “Communal Luxury” allows readers to revisit the intricate workings of an extraordinary experiment.

Ross is a professor of comparative literature at New York University. She is the author of numerous books, including “Fast Cars”, “Clean Bodies: Decolonization and the Reordering of French Culture” and “May ‘68 and its Afterlives”.

Ross has also translated several works from French including Jacques Ranciere’s “The Ignorant Schoolmaster”. Along with her research interests in French political culture and literature, Ross’s work gains its focus through her interest in urban and revolutionary history, theory, politics, ideology and popular culture.

Photo: A poster for the Persian version of Kristin Ross’s book “Communal Luxury: The Political Imaginary of the Paris Commune”.

