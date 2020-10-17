Indian shorts to go on screen at Isfahan children’s festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of six short films selected from “The Kids of Picture Paathshala”, a category from India’s Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth will go on screen at the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, the organizers have announced.

The lineup includes “Roshni” by Ananya Iyer, “Rang” by Neva Singla, “Life” by Krishnam Gupta, “The Photograph” by Ayaan Agnihotri, “Batata” and “Sahaara” by Anant Tyagi.

The films will be screened in the non-competitive section of the festival.

The 33rd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth will be held online from October 18 to 23 this year due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the director of the festival, Alireza Tabesh has said.

The festival will be organized in the national and international sections, and the Farabi Cinema Foundation, Cinema Organization of Iran and the Isfahan Municipality are the main organizers of the gala.

“The only point is about several feature films in the national and international sections, which we guess might be pirated, but for sure the screenings will be coordinated under the supervision of the producers and the filmmakers,” Tabesh said.

Eleven short animated movies have been selected to be screened, while nine short films from across the world will be competing in the festival.

In addition, a lineup of 32 short films and animations will be competing in the Iranian competition section including 18 animations and 14 short films.

The organizers have also called on Iranian young adults living outside the country to take part in the fourth edition of the Youth Film Making Olympiad of Iran.

Interested youths aged 12 to 17 are taking part in the program and submit their 5-minute short films to the festival.

The wishes of the youth about the future of the country, city or family, their experiences about famous books and famous films, their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic and coronavirus as a threat or an opportunity are among the main topics for the short films.

The Olympiad is part of a program arranged every year on the sidelines of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Photo: A poster for “The Kids of Picture Paathshala” section at the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan.

RM/MMS/YAW



