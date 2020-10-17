Welfare Organization launches radio channel for visually impaired

TEHRAN – The Welfare Organization has established a radio channel for the visually impaired, providing them with exclusive news and informative content, Masoud Asima, head of the international affairs of the Organization, has said.

This radio is produced as a podcast once every two weeks by a group of visually impaired people and is published on the website of the Welfare Organization, he explained, ISNA reported.

Through a new step towards information, we intend to use the cultural, artistic, and media capacities of the people covered by the organization to diversify the media products, he highlighted.

Noting that the people covered by the Organization are so talented and creative, he added that "These people deserve to be honored and we plan to use these capabilities in the production of other media content, including poster design, clips and motion graphics."

According to the country's constitution, blind people have the right to enjoy all the usual facilities in the society.

The Welfare Organization is responsible for providing most of the services required by blind and visually impaired people in the fields of education, rehabilitation, welfare, and social support. Payment of living and education, nursing and assistance, implementation of educational, artistic, and sports programs, and vocational training, facilitating the employment process are just some of the services provided to these people.

White Cane Safety Day 2020

White Cane Safety Day is celebrated around the world on October 15 of each year. The date is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

The white cane is a mobility tool that gives independence by making it possible for blind and visually impaired people to safely move around on their own.

White Cane Safety Day is intended to make everyone aware of the significance of a white cane and to encourage people, to take extra care when they see someone with a white cane. It has also become a day on which the achievements of the blind and visually impaired are celebrated and offers the chance to educate and raise awareness of the blind and visually impaired.

FB/MG