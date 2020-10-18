Expansion of economic ties reiterated by Iran, Sweden

TEHRAN- During a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Ahmad Masoumifar and Secretary to Swedish Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Emil Högberg, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and stressed expansion of economic ties, IRNA reported.

The two sides discussed ways for developing trade relations between Iran and Sweden, and emphasized the expansion of cooperation between Iranian and Swedish small and medium-sized enterprises active in the fields of technology, innovation, transportation and environment.

They also put emphasis on holding the next meeting of Iran-Sweden Joint Economic Committee in the near future.

In mid-July, Sweden’s Ambassador to Tehran Mattias Lentz said that Swedish companies will maintain their contracts in Iran and will fulfill their commitments.

He said, “In the current situation, the economic relations between Iran and Sweden are continuing in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, food industry, telecommunications, and automobile industry.”

Sweden was one of Iran's top trading partners in Europe, which had reached a good level of trade relations after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and world powers, however, with the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, the restrictions led to a significant decline in the two sides’ trades.

“Though there are problems, there is also hope,” the Swedish ambassador said, adding: “In the current situation, we may not be able to expand economic relations with Iran; but keeping the current ties alive and holding joint economic meetings will help us to continue to operate within this framework.”

Lentz noted that although trade activities have become more limited due to the U.S. sanctions, Swedish companies have always been present in Iran and continue to be active.

“In many economic areas, Swedish companies are seeing the possibility of even expanding cooperation,” he said.

MA/MA