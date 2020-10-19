Johnson to ‘resign in spring because his £150,000 salary is too low’

Boris Johnson is reportedly intending to resign next spring because he thinks his salary is too low, Tory MPs have claimed.

The prime minister has allegedly complained to his colleagues that he cannot live on his annual salary of £150,402 and earned more before he took up the top job in Jul

Shortly before becoming PM, Johnson earned £23,000 a month for his newspaper column in The Telegraph, on top of speeches and appearances for which he raked in hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In one month alone, he reportedly received £160,000 for giving two speeches, according to the Mirror.