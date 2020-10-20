Marouf one of reasons of Iran’s volleyball success

TEHRAN – Since representing Iran national volleyball team in 2005, Saeid Marouf has won many accolades with the team during a 15-year period.

Marouf has been one of the main reasons for Iran's volleyball success over the years. He's a great talent in Iran volleyball and an incredibly smart setter with a great technique. He's a leader as well.

He turns 35 today.

Marouf is among the top four setters in the world at the moment and the fans can’t wait to see his performance. He was forced to part company with Chinese club Beijing BAIC Motor after the Chinese Volleyball League’s officials decided to play next 2020/2021 season without foreign players.

The volleyball player will most likely play at his last Olympics in 2020 Tokyo but will certainly remain as role model for the young talents who are at the beginning of their journey.

Along with Mohammad Mousavi, Amir Ghafour, Shahram Mahmoudi, and Farhad Ghaemi, Marouf is considered among the Iran’s golden generation who has made the Iranian people proud and happy over the past 10 years.

Marouf, like an orchestra conductor, will represent Iran at the 2020 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League in May.

Marouf, nicknamed “Golden Claw”, will play a big role in Tokyo, where Iran look forward to win their first ever medal.