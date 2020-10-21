TEDPIX drops 7,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 7,005 points to 1.412 million on Wednesday.

Over 10.702 billion securities worth 92.302 trillion rials (about $2.197 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index dropped 5,508 points and the second market’s index fell 12,666 points.

TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed a 1.3-percent rise in its main index, during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on October 16).