Tourism ministry to help empower inmates

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization with the aim of creating jobs and making income for prisoners.

The MOU also aims at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

The deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian and the deputy head of the prisons organization Abbas Johari signed the MOU on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Mahmoudian said that handicrafts products made by prisoners have been displayed in various exhibitions, and the income generated from selling these products has been returned to the prisoners and their families.

Johari for his part said that many prisoners are able to create beautiful artworks and handicrafts.

He also explained that there is little likelihood those who have completed the training courses return to prisons.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones were exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

