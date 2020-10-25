IranAir flights to Europe running on normal schedule

TEHRAN – Iran-Europe flights operated by the Iranian flag carrier IranAir are currently running on a normal schedule again.

“IranAir is currently operating all flights to the European destinations on schedule after they were suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Mehr quoted Hossein Jahani, the head of the airline's public relations office, as saying on Saturday.

Flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and Italy are being operated normally, according to schedule, Jahani noted.

The airline is set to re-launch flights to Rome, Karachi, Beirut, and Istanbul in the following months, he added.

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on Iran’s civil aviation sector with reports showing that airlines lost hundreds of millions of dollars because of flight cancellations during the busy New Year travel season in late March. Nearly all Iran-Europe flights were postponed over the past couple of months.

AFM/MG