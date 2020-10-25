“Mokhtarnameh” producer Mahmud Fallah dies at 75 

TEHRAN – Mahmud Fallah, the producer of Iranian TV series “Mokhtarnameh” and “The Charged Rifle”, died from a lung disease in a Tehran hospital on Thursday. He was 75.

He was born in the northeastern Iranian city of Sabzevar. He then moved to Tehran in 1968 and began working as an electronics technician at the radio and television organization.



He was then employed in mobile units providing radio and TV reports on various events.

The most significant major event that he covered in the units was the return of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, to Iran on February 1, 1979 after years of living in exile abroad.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he was appointed production manager at the television organization. Under his directorship, many TV and radio units were dispatched to the frontlines to cover Iran’s operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

After his retirement as production manager of television, he began working as a producer in many TV productions.

One of the projects was the series “Mokhtarnameh” directed by Davud Mirbaqeri during the 2000s about an uprising organized by Mokhtar Saqafi after the events of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram during the seventh century, to take revenge against the killers of Imam Hussein (AS).

Another outstanding project was “The Charged Rifle” directed by Amrollah Ahmadju during the 1990s about the dictatorship of local Iranian rulers during and after World War I.

He was also worked as a producer in several acclaimed movies, including director Saman Salur’s “A Kilo of Dates for the Funeral”.

Photo: Producer Mahmud Fallah in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW