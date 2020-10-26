Van manufacturing rises 39% in H1

TEHRAN- Iranian carmakers have manufactured 39,521 vans during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), which was 39.4 percent more than the figure for the first half of the past year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

Car manufacturing in the country has risen 23.4 percent in the first half of the present year.

During the mentioned time span, 468,699 vehicles have been manufactured.

Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 863,263 vehicles during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

Iran has been following a program for supporting domestic manufacturing of auto parts since due to the U.S. sanctions the country’s automakers have been facing some problems in supplying their needed parts and equipment.

