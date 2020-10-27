Yakhchali steals show as Rostock beats Bayer Giants

TEHRAN – Rostock Seawolves Iranian guard Behnam Yakhchali helped his team beat Bayer Giants Leverkusen in Matchweek 2 of the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL).

Rostock defeated the Bayer Giants 86-83 thanks to Yakhchali’s outstanding performance

The Iranian international was named as the Man of the Match after he contributed 26 points, hit five three-point throws and also collected five rebounds.

“We played very well today. That was important after we lost last week,” said Yakhchali.

“I think we can play even better. But we can build on this victory,” the 25-year-old guard stated.

“The team comes first. The most important thing is that we won. Without the passes from my teammates, I couldn't score 26 points,”Yakhchali explained.