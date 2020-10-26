Iranian basketball teams complete signing of foreigners

TEHRAN – Two Iranian basketball clubs Chemidor and Exxon have completed the signing of foreign players.

Chemidor have signed Dominican center Eloy Vargas. The team have also penned a contract with Canadian-Nigerian guard Kelvin Amayo.

Exxon Sport Club have completed the signing of Croatian basketball player Zoran Vrkic.

Vrkic, 33, was a member of Exxon last year but left the team to join Slovak club Patrioti Levice.

The Iranian club had already signed American point guard Corin Henry.

The new edition of Iranian Basketball Super League will kick off on Nov. 5.