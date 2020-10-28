ICCIMA suggests an amendment to 7th National Development Plan

TEHRAN – The Macroeconomic Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has stressed the need for working on proposals for better drafting of the country’s Seventh Five-year National Development Plan (2021-2026).

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, in its latest meeting which was focused on exploring the potential issues regarding the drafting of the country’s next national development plan, the committee discussed ways of improving the mentioned plan considering the country’s current economic condition.

In the meeting, the head of ICCIMA Research Center criticized the process of drafting the national plan and suggested a new model for amending the mentioned plan, in which the external factors impacting the content production and implementation will be taken into account.

The official also stressed the need for monitoring of the implementation of the proposed model in every step.

