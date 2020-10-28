Iranian Highliners find balance

TEHRAN – A highlining event was held in Anjedan Village, east of Arak, Markazi Province from Oct. 23 to 25.

Highlining is an extreme sport in which adventurers walk across a rope from one cliff to another. It’s an extreme sport in which athletes traverse a narrow, springy band of rope suspended high above the ground.

Highlining is the most extreme version of the sport because it is done at much higher elevations. Farzad Zanjirdar/ISNA



