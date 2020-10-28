Leader: Macron’s blasphemy is insult to reason of people who have elected him

TEHRAN – Following French President Macron’s sacrilegious remarks against Islam and its Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday issued a short message intended to the French youth in which he wanted them to ask their president that why he insults the God’s messenger and calls it “freedom of expression”.

“Does insult and sacrilege to shinning and sacred figures mean freedom of expression?” the Leader asked.

“Isn’t this move foolish and insult to the reason of a nation who have elected him as their president?” the Leader tweeted in French language.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the next question is: “Why doubt about the Holocaust is a crime, and if anybody writes anything about it will be jailed but blasphemy against the Prophet is permissible?”

Anger towards Emmanuel Macron has grown in the Islamic world. Protests have taken place in several countries against the French president. The anger and protests were fuelled by a speech Macron gave earlier this month in which he described Islam as one “that is in crisis all over the world today”.

PA/PA

