Millennia-old coins recovered from grave robber in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recently discovered 141 historical coins, which have been estimated to date from the 4th century AH (913 CE – 1009 CE) in Tehran.

The coins were confiscated from a grave robber, who with his accomplice, discovered the coins in the ancient Ebn-e Babveyh cemetery, in the city of Rey, south of Tehran during preparing a grave for a funeral, deputy provincial tourism chief Morteza Adibzadeh announced on Thursday.

These two, then halved the coins together, and therefore 141 other coins should be in the hands of the other grave robber, who is currently on the run, the official added.

He also noted that the objects, which seem to belong to the Buyid dynasty (945–1055) and Seljuk dynasty (1037–1194), were submitted to the province’s cultural heritage department to be studied by the cultural heritage experts.

The culprit was also surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he noted.

