What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Delgosha Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Niaz Babatabar.

The exhibit entitled “Seyyed Mostafa Garden” will run until November 30 at the gallery, which can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Suzan Esmaeilinajmi is hanging her latest collection “Infinity” in an exhibition at the Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until November 3 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Yasaman Alipur, Maryam Isania, Negar Haqqani, Arefeh Ahmadi, Sepideh Salehi and Zahra Vahmeni, is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until November 4 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Salé Sharfi is displaying his latest collection in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition named “Bygone Glory” will run until November 16 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Paintings by a group of young and veteran artists, including Farhad Moshiri, Amir Kamand, Qasem Hajizadeh, Sina Chupani, Tala Madani and Hoda Zarbaf, are on view in an exhibition at the Tarrahan-e Azad Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Distribution of the Sensible” will be running until November 10 at the gallery located at No. 41 Salmas Square off Fatemi St.

Photo

* Ehsan Gallery is hosting an exhibition of photos by Nilufar Darvish, Mahtab Suri, Farima SEifi, Siavash Ehsani, Ali Masudimanesh, Mahsa Saki and several other photographers.

The exhibit will run until November 4 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Vahid Danaifar are on display in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “Offside Trap” will run until November 9 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

MMS/YAW



