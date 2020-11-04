More natural properties added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN –Eight old plane, juniper, walnut, olive, and honeyberry trees in the northwestern province of Qazvin have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscription on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

Plane trees have always been symbols of fertility and greenery of nature in Iranian culture. It was believed that the tree could prevent the spread of fever and infectious diseases.

They have been mostly planted in sacred areas such as churches and holy shrines.

Juniper is a very valuable and long-lasting species that grows in mountainous and high areas and has a special place in the legends and myths of Iranian people.

It has long been a symbol of immortality in Iranian culture and it can be seen in historical Iranian miniatures.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

