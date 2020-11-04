Antique coins, swords, dagger and pistol confiscated from smuggler

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have seized 12 antique objects, including coins, two swords, a dagger, and a pistol, from a smuggler in Quchan, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province.

A pistol, two swords, a small dagger, two medals, and six coins have been recovered and surrendered to the provincial cultural heritage department for further investigation, police official Mohammad-Ali Modir announced on Wednesday.

Quchan is home to 147 natural, historical sites and monuments of notable values, 50 of which being inscribed on the national heritage list.

