Rough hands, wool fibers and the traditional art of felt 

An Iranian crafter (not pictured) rubs his rough hands against the wool fibers which are gradually being turned into a piece of felt in his workshop in Ramsar, northern Iran, November 6, 2020.

The fabric material is produced by matting, condensing and pressing fibers together, a traditional skill which is called namad-mali in Iran. Felt can be made of natural fibers such as wool or animal fur, or from synthetic fibers such as petroleum-based acrylic or acrylonitrile or wood pulp-based rayon. Photo: Mohammad Soltani-Mojaveri/Fars