Tehran says U.S. sanctions grossly violate human rights

TEHRAN – Iran has censured the United States over its unilateral sanctions against nations, describing such measures as a serious violation of human rights, ILNA reported.

In remarks on Monday, Seyed Mohammad Sadatinejad, who is in charge of human rights issues at the Iranian mission to the UN in Geneva, urged Washington at the UN rights council to abandon such abuses and work instead to compensate for them.

Sadatinejad put forward nine recommendations for the U.S. delegation, which was led by U.S. Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro, Ambassador in Geneva Andrew Bremberg and Acting Legal Adviser Marik String.

He said the U.S. must end its systematic killings using drones and bring to justice those who assassinated five Iranian citizens, including top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq in January.

General Soleimani and four other Iranians were martyred in a U.S. drone strike, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, upon their arrival in Baghdad International Airport on January 3 at the invitation of the Iraqi government. The attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sadatinejad called on the U.S. to take necessary legal and judicial measures towards ending systematic racism against minorities, including African-Americans.

The Iranian diplomat further called for an end to the unilateral U.S. sanctions against other nations, which have led to serious rights breaches.

The U.S., he continued, should also cooperate with the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative effects of its coercive actions.

Sadatinejad said Washington should stop the detention of Iranians on fake charges of violating U.S. sanctions.

